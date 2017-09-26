burtonmail
frontpage
News
Uttoxeter News
The latest news from Uttoxeter and the surrounding areas.
19:00, 26 SEP 2017
Employment
Transport clerk wanted to join the team at Staffordshire haulage company
The successful applicant should have good IT skills and experience in the industry
Alton Towers
Alton Towers crash victim Vicky Balch falls in love with Countryfile star
The pair have reportedly been inseparable
Uttoxeter
Amazing tale of black slave's liberation told as Uttoxeter salutes Dr Johnson
Author of first official dictionary left all his money to Jamaican lad
Editors Picks
Inmate busted having sex with girlfriend on family visit to HMP Sudbury
Lag was caught after own son raised alarm
Courts
High court green light for controversial holiday park near Alton Towers
Concern expressed about increased traffic congestion
Transport
Uttoxeter bus passengers can get even further thanks to partnership
Midland Classic has joined a partnership with the Ashbourne Little Bus Company
Yoxall
New safety measures after shocking video footage of HGVs driving along narrow roads in Yoxall
Lorry drivers use the route due to satnav guidance
In the News
Top baby names revealed with royalty taking centre stage
Parents have been inspired by Prince George and Princess Charlotte
Draycott in the Clay
The Swan Inn, Draycott in the Clay, hosts Harvest Festival extravaganza
Those looking for days and nights out to be catered for
Crime
Police issue advice after reports of identity theft soar to 'epidemic levels'
Almost 500 cases are being reported a day, according to a leading fraud prevention group
Uttoxeter
Paratriathlete Lizzie Tench overcomes new rules to take third straight British title
She underlines her status as the nation's top competitor
Crime
Shock findings show children as young as five committing sexual acts
Schoolchildren are being excluded from the classroom for being involved in sexual misconduct
Employment
Severn Trent creates 250 engineering and maintenance jobs
Sewerage and water supplier could launch hundreds of careers
Events
Future Fields Festival to bring the best in acoustic music to East Staffordshire
Festival will fund eco-farm sustainable field
News
East Staffordshire Borough Council
Rubbish fines set to double: Littering could now land you a £150 on-the-spot fine
East Staffordshire Borough Council and South Derbyshire District Council speak out on litter
Editors Picks
Loss of life-saving trial where firefighters act as first responders is 'disappointing' as pay dispute negotiations continue
Terry McDermott said the scheme had saved lives across the county
Business
MP Heather Wheeler quick to answer questions from firms at Church Gresley business meeting
The MP discussed electrification of the railways, farming and training opportunities for young people in the area
Education
Granville Academy honoured to be chosen for this year's prestigious parliamentary review
The school overcame 'hoodiegate' and encouraged students to aim high to get impressive results
Politics
Email filters introduced after cyber attack has led to Michael Fabricant MP not receiving messages
The attack on MPs emails happened earlier this year
