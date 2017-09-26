Uttoxeter News

Load mobile navigation

EmploymentTransport clerk wanted to join the team at Staffordshire haulage company
The successful applicant should have good IT skills and experience in the industry
Alton TowersAlton Towers crash victim Vicky Balch falls in love with Countryfile star
The pair have reportedly been inseparable
UttoxeterAmazing tale of black slave's liberation told as Uttoxeter salutes Dr Johnson
Author of first official dictionary left all his money to Jamaican lad
Editors PicksInmate busted having sex with girlfriend on family visit to HMP Sudbury
Lag was caught after own son raised alarm
CourtsHigh court green light for controversial holiday park near Alton Towers
Concern expressed about increased traffic congestion
TransportUttoxeter bus passengers can get even further thanks to partnership
Midland Classic has joined a partnership with the Ashbourne Little Bus Company
YoxallNew safety measures after shocking video footage of HGVs driving along narrow roads in Yoxall
Lorry drivers use the route due to satnav guidance

News

East Staffordshire Borough CouncilRubbish fines set to double: Littering could now land you a £150 on-the-spot fine
East Staffordshire Borough Council and South Derbyshire District Council speak out on litter
Editors PicksLoss of life-saving trial where firefighters act as first responders is 'disappointing' as pay dispute negotiations continue
Terry McDermott said the scheme had saved lives across the county
BusinessMP Heather Wheeler quick to answer questions from firms at Church Gresley business meeting
The MP discussed electrification of the railways, farming and training opportunities for young people in the area
EducationGranville Academy honoured to be chosen for this year's prestigious parliamentary review
The school overcame 'hoodiegate' and encouraged students to aim high to get impressive results
PoliticsEmail filters introduced after cyber attack has led to Michael Fabricant MP not receiving messages
The attack on MPs emails happened earlier this year
