The A38 was closed for several hours following a multi-vehicle crash last night, Monday, November 14.

A woman was taken to hospital after the incident involving four vehicles between Coxbench and Abbey Hill, in Derbyshire.

The accident closed the southbound carriageway of the busy road for more than three hours and reopened at 10.30pm.

Fire crews had to use hydraulic cutting equipment to free one woman from her car before she was being taken to hospital for treatment.

Traffic was diverted through Little Eaton vis B6179 while forensic collision investigation work took place.

Derby's Roads Police tweeted last night: "The #A38 will remain closed southbound from Coxbench whilst Forensic Collision Investigation work takes place. Traffic diverted through Little Eaton via B6179 to join A38 at Little Eaton Roundabout. No estimated time at present. #Highways"