A charitable organisation is helping make historic progress towards a polio-free world by lighting up an Ashby monument and urging communities to support the battle to wipe out the killer disease.

The lighting of the Loudoun monument in Bath Street is among thousands of events be held by Rotary across the globe on World Polio Day, October 24. To mark the day, Rotarians across Britain and Ireland are lighting landmark buildings purple and holding other events for World Polio Day, as part of Rotary International in Great Britain and Ireland's Purple4Polio campaign.

Rotary International is an organization whose purpose is to bring together business and professional leaders in order to provide charitable services, encourage ethical behaviour and encourage goodwill and peace across the community.

Purple is the colour of the dye placed on the little finger on the left hand of a child to show they have been immunised against polio, hence the name Purple4Polio. With millions of children to vaccinate, this makes it easier to see who has been protected and who has not.

Deputy mayor of Ashby Town Council, Councillor John Coxon, has agreed that the Loudoun Monument will be lit up with purple light on October 24. In addition, the Ashby Rotary Club will display End Polio Now in Market Street where the public will be able to learn more about the campaign to eradicate polio.

John Coxon said: "While our local children are receiving polio inoculations as part of their routine health care, there still must be a risk of polio returning. Ashby people will be interested to learn of your campaign."

Rotary claim that since it and its partners launched the Global Polio Eradication Initiative nearly 30 years ago, the incidence of polio has plummeted by more than 99.9 percent, from about 350,000 cases a year in 125 countries to just 11 cases in two polio-endemic countries, Afghanistan and Pakistan this year so far.

Ashby Rotary Club president, Phil Dyer, said: "It is absolutely vital we push this last step and achieve our goal of a polio free world. It will be a terrific legacy."

Rotary International in Great Britain and Ireland is also joining forces with the Royal Horticultural Society to plant about five million purple crocus corms across Britain and Ireland. This adds to the seven million planted last year, several thousand of which were planted in Ashby, as part of the campaign to End Polio Now.

Rotary say it has contributed more than £1.3million to ending polio since 1985. The organisation say that 16 million children globally would otherwise have suffered from polio had it not been for Rotary's sustained programme.

What is polio?

Polio is a serious viral infection that used to be common in the UK and worldwide. It's rare these days as it can be prevented with vaccinations.

Most people who contract polio don't have any symptoms and are unaware they have the infection. However, for one in 100 people, the polio virus causes temporary or permanent paralysis, which can be life-threatening.

There is currently no cure for polio, and although there hasn't been a case of polio in the UK since the mid-90s, there is still a small risk that the virus could return.