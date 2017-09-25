Welcome to the rolling news live blog where you'll find all the latest news and traffic, travel, sport and weather updates for Burton and the surrounding area.
New safety measures after shocking video footage of HGVs driving along narrow roads in Yoxall
The dangers of large lorries squeezing along narrow roads in villages near Burton could soon be solved following the launch of an improvement package designed to reduce the impact heavy commercial vehicles are having.
Wagons currently rumble along the A515 through the villages of Yoxall and Kings Bromley in East Staffordshire as it provides a short cut from the A38 to the A50, and drivers are often being guided along the route by their sat-navs.
Plane loaded with tonnes of food and water leaves East Midlands Airport to help hurricane-hit Caribbean islands
A plane packed with tons of food and drink help hurricane hit villages in the Caribbean has flown out of East Midlands Airport.
A Boeing 747-400 departed from the Castle Donington airport on Friday, September 22, loaded with 70 tonnes of bottled water and 40 tonnes of ready-to-eat meals. The aid will support the 1,000 British troops helping to deal with the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Irma.
The flight arrived at Barbados’ Grantley Adams International Airport where items were handed out to troops delivering emergency aid to those affected by the hurricane.
Residents reassured as police investigate incident in Church Gresley
A large number of police officers were spotted in Church Gresley having been called out to a potential child safety issue, where the youngster turned out to be fine.
Residents reported seeing officers in the York Road area on Wednesday, September 20 from 4pm to 8pm.
Derbyshire Constabulary was quick to reassure the public that the situation was under control and that the public had nothing to worry about.
A spokesman from the police said: “We would like to assure residents that there is no threat to the public. We were called to the area about concerns for a child’s welfare, and we found that the child was safe and well.”
Tesco in Burton introduces new self-scan service to improve the whole shopping experience
Shoppers at a Burton supermarket will now be able to scan their own food as they walking around the aisles filling up their trolleys.
Tesco, on St Peter’s Bridge, has introduced new ‘self-scan’ handsets which shoppers who have a store Clubcard can use to get around the store more quickly - avoiding any queues at the check-outs.
It also means they can pack their goods into their shopping bags as they go, merely paying for their goods once they have finished shopping. They will not have to unload their shopping at the tills to be scanned by check-out staff.
Man banned from the roads for 28 days after driving at 109mph on the A38 in Burton
A 23-year-old man has been banned from the roads for 28 days after he was caught driving at more than 100mph on the A38 at Burton.
Grant Hoogheimstra was seen driving his Volkswagen Golf on the A38 Lichfield Road, Burton, at 109mph in a 70mph zone, North Staffordshire Justice Centre, in Newcastle under Lyme, heard.
Hoogheimstra had previously entered a guilty plea online to the speeding charge.
Good Samaritans praised after chasing mugger in Swadlincote
Two good Samaritans gave chase after a mugger allegedly snatched cash from pensioner’s hand as she used a cash machine in Swadlincote.
The 66-year-old woman was withdrawing money from an ATM machine in High Street, in the town, when the incident took place.
Nearly 200 jobs saved in Swadlincote
The future of nearly 200 jobs have been secured after historic concrete manufacturer Bison was taken over as part of a £20 million pound deal - with production set to double.
Bosses at Bison, based in William Nadin Way, Swadlincote, have revealed that the firm is now part of Forterra – creating one of the leading precast concrete manufacturers in the UK.
Driver who ran out of fuel taken into custody
There are currently long delays on the A52 at Wyvern caused by a driver who ran out of fuel. The driver also provided a 77g breath sample and has been taken to custody.
Five car crash on the A38 causing delays
Derbyshire Roads Police have tweeted about a five car road traffic collision at Coxbench which has left one lane closed on the A38. Recovery work is in progress.
Burton MP leads call for High Street to be opened up to traffic during the closure of St Peter's Bridge
Burton’s MP is calling for the town’s High Street to be opened up to traffic while St Peter’s Bridge is closed for repair work to ease traffic congestion.
The bridge is a main route to and from town and has been closed since August 29. It has led to major tailbacks for drivers and problems for traders and taxi drivers who have seen business dip as people stay away. It is due to be closed until the end of November.
Heavy traffic in Burton
There is heavy traffic in Burton town centre with delays on Horninglow Road and Bridge Street.
Travel time is 11 minutes on Ashby Road
There are currently delays on the A511 Ashby Road Westbound before Stapenhill Road. Heavy traffic means there is a guided travel time of 11 minutes.
Get your wellies out because you are in for a dull and drizzly day
As if getting out of bed on a Monday morning is not hard enough, the weather has decided to begin the week on a very grey and wet note.
Overcast skies and steady, drizzly rain first thing will turn into lighter, patchier rain through the day and skies will remain overcast. Temperatures are likely to reach highs of 18C.
Most places will be dry overnight, but there will be some drizzly spots at first through the evening. Skies will remain fairly overcast with only limited clearer spells. Temperatures are expected tot fall to 11C.