Molson Coors joins forces with University of Nottingham to offer students an insight of brewing
Burton brewing giant Molson Coors is joining forces with the University of Nottingham to give students a taste of some of the secrets of brewing.
The company has welcomed its first student to receive funding under its new partnership with the University for a project to improve the performance of yeast in the brewing process.
Phat Magic's Eddie Young takes on live audition for Britain's Got Talent
A Branston magician who battled depression before turning his talents to magic could be appearing on television as he films his audition for Britain’s Got Talent.
Eddie Young, who performs illusions under the name Phat Magic, and works alongside the Punch Drunk Comedy Club, will be filmed in front of a live audience at the Broadmarsh shopping centre in Nottingham, on Wednesday, September 27.
Heartbroken daughter of Hatton sepsis victim pays tribute to her 'best friend'
The heartbroken daughter of a woman who died from sepsis at Burton’s Queen’s Hospital has paid tribute to her “best friend” and spoken out about the “silent killer” after her mum was struck down with the infection.
Doreen Powell, 63, was left devastated when her mum Brenda Gates, 82, of Scropton Lane, Hatton, died suddenly in July. The last time she saw her mum she was being put into the back of an ambulance with a “tummy infection.”
Andressey Passage could be closed as part of large-scale revamp of Burton town centre
A large-scale revamp of Burton town centre will see improved traffic signals, a railway station facelift and the potential closure of the notorious Andressey Passage.
Other projects as part of phase one of the revamp scheme, could include improving the Memorial Gardens and adding new green areas, as well as improving existing ones. It may also see the commissioning of new public art as well as improving The Washlands to attract more tourists.
Narrowboat building and rental business at Mercia Marina gets go-ahead for new factory
A firm based at Mercia Marina which makes and hires out canal boats is set to build a factory in Derbyshire.
Aqua Narrowboats, based at the popular waterside area, near Willington, has been given the green light by South Derbyshire District Council to build the factory at Foston.
The factory is set to be built at the Tomlinson Business Park, in Woodyard Lane, Foston, and will create an extra six jobs at the firm.
High court give green light for controversial holiday park near Alton Towers
Controversial plans for 250 holiday lodges in a disused sand quarry near Alton Towers have been given the go ahead despite a High Court challenge from a local protester.
The cabins will be part of a large new leisure development at Moneystone Quarry, Cheadle Road, Oakamoor.
Staffordshire Moorlands District Council had granted outline planning permission to developers Laver Leisure Ltd in September last year.
Broken down vehicle on the M1
A broken down vehicle on the M1 northbound in Leicestershire has seen one lane closed between junction 23 and junction 23A.
Lane one, of the three on the road is currently closed, but traffic monitoring website Inrix describe the traffic as coping well with the incident.
Heavy traffic in Winshill
There will be some delays for those travelling in Winshill this Wednesday morning.
On the A511, Ashby Road westbound, just before Stapenhill Road, there is heavy traffic according to traffic monitoring website, Inrix.
A travel times of four minutes should be expected, and we will keep you updated as that changes.
Crisis talks over bridge closure as more gangs of workers are to be brought in
Financial support could be given to businesses suffering due to the closure of St Peter’s Bridge, as Burton’s MP holds crisis talks over the situation.
Tory MP Andrew Griffiths has admitted that the impact the closure is having on residents and businesses is “extremely serious”. It comes after £6.1 million secured worth of funding to carry out urgent repairs. The work is being carried out by highways authority Staffordshire County Council, which is replacing rusted bearings. If they are not replaced a weight restriction will have to be introduced on the bridge.
It’s looking like it could be another cloudy day in Burton and South Derbyshire today, with the sun peeking out for a couple of hours from midday, according to forecasts.
Rain should set in this evening from around 6pm, so make sure you taking those evening strolls as early as possible.
Temperatures should remain constant throughout the day, with highs of 18C and not dipping below 16C until 10pm.