MP Andrew Bridgen tells of his money difficulties during court hearing over maintenance to his ex-wife
North West Leicestershire MP Andrew Bridgen has told a court how he pays for Remembrance Sunday wreaths out of his own pocket, despite having less than £200 in the bank.
Mr Bridgen, whose constituency includes Moira, Measham and Ashby, made the comments during a court hearing over the spousal maintenance he pays to his ex-wife. He told Nottingham Crown Court that he had been left with no car and no house following his divorce from Jacqueline, 40, according to the Daily Mirror.
CCTV image released after £400 worth of Olay products are stolen from Boots in Swadlincote
Almost £400 worth of Olay products have been stolen from a Swadlincote store.
Now officers from the Swadlincote Safer Neighbourhood Team have released CCTV footage from Boots, in High Street, of two people they want to trace who may be able to help with their inquiry.
The incident took place at the store at around 4pm on Friday, September 8, although the image has just been released.
Burton bridge closure bosses TURN DOWN cash offer aimed at speeding up repairs - because 'it wouldn't help'
Highways bosses have TURNED DOWN an offer of cash aimed at speeding up the completion of roadworks on St Peter’s Bridge in Burton because they say it would not help with what is a complex job.
The closure of St Peter’s Bridge has caused outrage in the town among motorists and traders alike, who have been faced with long tailbacks and a down-turn in trade as shoppers stay away from the town.
Delays in Winshill
Those travelling in Winshill this early may experience heavy traffic and a delayed travelling time.
Particularly on the A511, Ashby Road heading westbound, just before Stapenhill Road, where traffic monitoring website Inrix is estimating a travel time of four minutes.
We will keep you updated as and when we know more.
Children protest over lorries as mother reveals how she had to throw her son over a wall to avoid crash
‘No more lorries, keep us safe’ was the chant from children at a village primary school plagued by lorries squeezing along the narrow road they have to use.
Parents and pupils from Yoxall Primary School, near Burton, left the classroom after school today, Wednesday, September 27, to stage a protest. They gather outside their school close to a narrow bend on the A515 regularly used by HGVs as a short cut from the A38 to the A50.
