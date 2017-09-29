Welcome to the rolling news live blog where you'll find all the latest news and traffic, travel, sport and weather updates for Burton and the surrounding area.
Swadlincote to celebrate local heroes and buildings with heritage plaques
Some of Swadlincote's most famous buildings and landmarks will be celebrated with plaques as part of a heritage trail which will mark the town's rich history.
Bulls Head in Repton launches Pooch Park to attract dog-loving customers and their pets
A Repton pub known for its pints and pizzas has become dog friendly with the installation of a new bar especially for pooches.
The Bulls Head, in High Street, has created its very own Pooch Park in a bid to attract dog lovers and their pets into the traditional Victorian ale house.
Owner Richard Pope, who also owns The Swan, in Walton, and The Joiner’s Arms’ in Quarndon, near Derby, came up with the idea to welcome man’s best friend and has been very surprised with the response.
Former civil servant working at RAF Fauld on the day that 4,000 tonnes of high explosives detonated shares her memories
When 4,000 tonnes of high explosives detonated in the UK’s biggest ever non-nuclear blast Jean Fisher adopted the British wartime motto of “keep calm and carry on” - by reaching for a cup of tea.
Jean was an innocent 19-year-old at the time and working in the office at RAF Fauld near Hanbury, with the Second World War still raging after more than five years of terrible conflict.
Here, for the first time since the tragic events of 78 years ago, she shares memories of the fateful day, when at least 70 people perished, with news reporter Jenny Moody.
Delays in Walton this afternoon
Drivers should be warned about some temporary delays in Walton, on Station Lane because a lorry has become stuck after trying to reverse away from the bridge, which is too narrow.
Between the B5016 and Main Street, the road in both directions is affected and traffic is stationary.
Desperate dad who fled Sudbury prison has sentence halved
A man who fled from Sudbury prison because he was missing his young daughter has had his sentence for absconding cut by senior judges.
Simon Michael Lander, 38, walked out of the open prison because he wanted to see his seven-year-old daughter.
After becoming increasingly frustrated due to the distance between the Derbyshire prison and his family home in Kidderminster and having his requests for home leave turned down, Lander walked out on May 16 this year.
Accident on A38 near Barton
An accident on the A38 is causing disruption and delays for motorists this afternoon. The accident took place near the B5016 for Barton and the Walton-on-Trent turn off.
Police helicopter and officers descend on Swadlincote school in search for suspected burglar
Police descended on a Swadlincote school’s premises earlier today, Friday, September 29, in search of a suspected burglar.
Derbyshire police confirmed that a police helicopter which was seen circling above the Pingle Academy in Coronation Street, was working with officers on foot who were on the look-out for a suspect they believe was involved in a burglary, which was unrelated the school.

Hat-trick awards for Maurice Lea Memorial Park means public vote
Maurice Lea Memorial Park could be one of the top 10 parks in the country as part of Green Flag Award’s People’s Choice award.
The Green Flag Award scheme aims to recognise well-kept parks and green spaces, setting the standard for the management of outdoor spaces in the UK and worldwide.
Social media reports of police helicopter and large police presence in Swadlincote
Social media is rife with reports that police officers surrounded Pingle Academy in Coronation Street, earlier this morning due to an incident. The police and the school have been contacted and are yet to confirm the reports.
Former Brewers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink in town to raise money for the victims of Hurricane Irma
Former football star and Burton Albion boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was back in town this week trying to raise funds for the victims of Hurricane Irma.
The former Chelsea and Leeds striker was joined by his wife, Natalie, one of his daughters and his in-laws, who come from the Caribbean and were heartbroken to see the damage done by the hurricane, which 102 people and caused massive damage.
Royal Mail looking to recruit some little helpers during the busy Christmas period
If you are already getting into the Christmas spirit and are looking forward to the festive season, then this may be the perfect part-time job for you.
Channel your inner Santa’s little helper and put on your elf hat and ears, as the Royal Mail is looking for Christmas processing post workers.
Stapenhill pensioner has car park fine quashed after contacting the Burton Mail
A Burton pensioner has won a battle to overturn a parking fine - thanks to the Burton Mail. John Lamb, of Mead Walk, Stapenhill, received a £50 ticket following his monthly trip to the barbers after parking his Toyota Land Cruiser in Manor Croft car park, in Burton.
Mr Lamb mistakenly visited the nearby Market Place ticket machine to pay for parking – and found a notice affixed to the machine stating it was free. He then did not pay for parking, only to find a ticket on his vehicle when he returned to the car.
Burton woman who abused schoolboy 40 years ago avoids immediate jail term
A Burton woman who was involved in offences of gross indecency with a schoolboy 40 years ago has been given a suspended prison sentence after appearing in court.
Margaret Howard, 60, appeared at Stafford Crown Court on Friday, September 22, after having pleaded guilty to two specimen charges at an earlier hearing.
Traffic issues around Burton this morning
There is some queuing traffic in Winshill this Friday morning on the commute to work.
On the A511 Ashby Road, heading westbound just before Stapenhill Road, there are some delays and traffic monitoring website, Inrix has added a travel time of around 12 minutes on the road.
Elsewhere, there is some congestion on Horninglow Road and Bridge Street in Burton.
Particularly between Derby Street and Stapenhill Road, where there is a travel time of around five minutes.
Woman pinned to the ground as masked men burst into Etwall shop
A woman was pinned to the ground after masked men burst into an Etwall store and stole booze and cash.
Police said the incident happened at the Main Street store just before 9pm last night, on Wednesday, September 27.
One lane closed at Markeaton Island in Derby after resin spillage
For those travelling from Derby this morning, one lane is currently closed on the A38, near the Markeaton island following a resin spill.
Emergency crews have been working throughout the night to clear the resin after a lorry shed its load yesterday.
The lane remains closed near the junction of the A52 Ashbourne Road.
More than 2,500 jobs on offer at today's jobs fair
There will be more than 2,500 positions on offer at the Burton and Uttoxeter Jobs Fair, which is being held today at the Pirelli Stadium. The event, which is in its seventh year, is the biggest of its kind in Burton.
Organised by Burton’s MP Andrew Griffiths, in conjunction with Burton and District Chamber of Commerce and Burton JobCentre Plus, the event will host an array of opportunities for jobseekers with companies including JCB, Uttoxeter-based Fox’s Biscuits, Hilton at St George’s Park and Healthcare at Home going along to meet potential employees.
Good morning all
As you wake up, bright and early on this Friday morning you may be seeing a bit of rain across Burton and South Derbyshire, but don’t worry it is not set to last throughout the day.
Rain is expected throughout the morning, but should dry up by 1pm, with the remainder of the day remaining quite cloudy, with temperatures as high as 17C.