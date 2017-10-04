Welcome to the rolling news live blog where you'll find all the latest news and traffic, travel, sport and weather updates for Burton and the surrounding area.
If it's happening, you'll hear it here first.
If it's happening in the wider world and we think you'll be interested, this is where you will find it.
We will keep you up to date on all you need to know.
We're hoping you can be our eyes and ears in your own communities so if you spot something going, get in touch with our reporter Paige Oldfield at editorial@burtonmail.co.uk or call us on 01283 245032.
Shop will be 'lucky' if it makes it past Christmas as traders feel the pinch during St Peter's Bridge closure
The owner of a vintage and shabby chic shop in Burton said she will be lucky if she makes it through Christmas as traders feel the pinch from the St Peter’s Bridge closure. Read the full story here.
Clear roads so far
Traffic information website Inrix is reporting that there are no delays or incidents on the roads this morning.
Today's weather in and around Burton and South Derbyshire
Today it will be dry and bright with some sunny spells for much of the day. However, the cloud will increase through the afternoon as the wind increases.
There will be bursts of heavy rain rain and strong gale force winds will move southwards overnight. Drier, clearer conditions will reach all parts by morning.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to the Burton mail live blog for Wednesday, October 4.
Stick with us today for breaking news as we get it.
We hope you have a wonderful day.