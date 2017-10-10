Welcome to the rolling news live blog where you'll find all the latest news and traffic, travel, sport and weather updates for Burton and the surrounding area. If it's happening, you'll hear it here first. If it's happening in the wider world and we think you'll be interested, this is where you will find it. We will keep you up to date on all you need to know.
We're hoping you can be our eyes and ears in your own communities so if you spot something going on you can email our reporters at editorial@burtonmail.co.uk or call us on 01283 245032
Delays in Winshill and Stapenhill
There is queuing traffic in Staffordshire, particularly in both Winshill and Stapenhill this morning.
At the A511 Ashby Road westbound, there is some traffic in the road works area of Winshill, while in Stapenhill, between St Peter’s Bridge and Main Street, roadworks are once again causing traffic.
Burton's Queen's Hospital to open £50-plus million health care village and multi-storey car park
Queen’s Hospital in Burton is set for a £50 million-plus revamp which will see a multi-storey car park and a healthcare village built.
The £50 million village will be built on the Outwoods site, next to the hospital in Belvedere Road, with a number of old buildings being flattened to make way for the new facilities - and should be opened by the end of 2019.
Good morning!
It should be a cloudy day in Burton and South Derbyshire if forecasts are to be believed.
with high temperatures of around 17C at 2pm and 3pm, with it not dropping below 15C until 7pm, it should be a fairly mild day.
Stick with us here throughout the day for more weather, traffic updates and your breaking news from the area.