Burton and South Derbyshire set to bask in sunshine this weekend
Burton and South Derbyshire will be basking in glorious sunshine on Sunday - so make the most of what weather experts think will be the last flush of summer.
Because over the next few days forecasters have warned that the area could be hit by the remains of Hurricane Nate and Hurricane Ophelia as the two storms race across the North Atlantic.
Delays in Winshill and Stapenhill this morning
The closure of St Peter’s Bridge is causing delays in Winshill and Stapenhill this morning as drivers resort to alternate routes.
In Winshill, at the A444 Stapenhill Road, there is slow traffic in the roadworks area, while in Stapenhill between the bridge and the A511 Ashby Road, there is also slow traffic.
Virgin Care stopped 480 people from going into East Staffordshire hospitals, according to bosses
Bosses from private firm Virgin Care have revealed that they have prevented 480 people from going into hospital unnecessarily during the time they have run some health services in the area.
The details were revealed at an open meeting held at Burton Town Hall on Tuesday, October 10, by Virgin Care to give the residents of East Staffordshire an update on what has been achieved in the time since the contract began.
The roads are looking clear
Roads around Burton and South Derbyshire are looking rather quiet this morning on the commute to work, but we will keep you updated with any breaking incidents and traffic issues, as and when we know.
Good morning to you all on this very early Friday morning.
As we wind down to the weekend, forecasts for today’s weather just cannot make it’s mind up!
With clouds throughout the day, but brief patches of rain at around 12pm, but sun peaking through between 2pm and 3pm, before turning cloudy again later from around 6pm.
Temperatures should remain constant throughout the day at around 18C, without dipping below 17C until 10pm.