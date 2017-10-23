Welcome to the rolling news live blog where you'll find all the latest news and traffic, travel, sport and weather updates for Burton and the surrounding area. If it's happening, you'll hear it here first. If it's happening in the wider world and we think you'll be interested, this is where you will find it. We will keep you up to date on all you need to know.
Prepare to be scared as Conkers to throw adult-only Halloween ball
Halloween fans who feel they are too old to celebrate the scary holiday, rejoice – Conkers is throwing an adults-only Halloween Ball on Friday, October 27.
Grown-up enthusiasts are invited to the popular venue in the National Forest to enjoy Halloween punch on arrival, classic Halloween hits, a devilish buffet, a ride on the ghost train and a wander through the haunted woods.
Walkers crisps bosses looking to hire new general operators to work in the factory
Sometimes all you need to satisfy your hunger is to tuck into a bag of crisps - so what better way to spend the day than being surrounded by them?
PepsiCo is looking for someone to join the team on an apprenticeship as a general operator who will work in all parts of the factory.
The deadline for the old £1 coin has passed, but you can still spend yours at some shops in Burton
The new £1 coin may have taken the place of its round predecessor, but there are still several places in Burton where your old coins will be accepted.
The new 12-sided pound coin, which resembles the old threepence coin, entered circulation in March and boasts new hi-tech security features to prevent counterfeiters.
What the weather has in store for us today
Don’t forgot those umbrellas when you head out this morning as it is set to be a wet start to the day.
However, the good news is that it should clear this afternoon allowing for a drier and brighter afternoon, with even a chance of sunny spells.
Temperatures today will reach highs of 15C and lows of 11C.
News from the roads this morning
Drivers heading along Horninglow Road and Bridge Street this morning are warned of some delays.
According to traffic and travel website Inrix there are some delays between Horninglow Road and Bridge Street but the traffic is moving well.