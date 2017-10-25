Welcome to the rolling news live blog where you'll find all the latest news and traffic, travel, sport and weather updates for Burton and the surrounding area. If it's happening, you'll hear it here first. If it's happening in the wider world and we think you'll be interested, this is where you will find it. We will keep you up to date on all you need to know.
We're hoping you can be our eyes and ears in your own communities so if you spot something going on you can email one of our reporters at editorial@burtonmail.co.uk or call us on 01283 245031.
Garden King inviting grandparents to give Santa their Christmas list in aid of the Alzheimer's Society
Move over children - it’s time for Granny and Granddad to sit on Santa’s knee.
Garden King Garden Centre in Park Road, Newhall, is holding a “Granny Grotto” so older people can enjoy meeting the big man himself in support of the Alzheimer’s Society.
Garden King’s latest grotto idea is exclusively for grandparents and will support the charity by donating £1 from every ticket sold to the charity.
Find out more here.
Bright day ahead with a break from the rain
Some good news on the weather front today as it seems we may finally be getting a break from the rain.
Forecasters have said that it will be a dry and bright day with long sunny spells, particularly in the afternoon. Still need to grab those coats thought as it will be breezy in the morning but warm for the time of year.
This evening it will stay dry but will still be cloudy.
All the news from the roads this morning
Good morning
Roadworks are causing delays on the roads again for those heading in to Burton and on the M1 this morning.
Get all of your traffic and travel news here.