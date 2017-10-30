Welcome to the rolling news live blog where you'll find all the latest news and traffic, travel, sport and weather updates for Burton and the surrounding area. If it's happening, you'll hear it here first. If it's happening in the wider world and we think you'll be interested, this is where you will find it. We will keep you up to date on all you need to know.
We're hoping you can be our eyes and ears in your own communities so if you spot something going on you can email one of our reporters at editorial@burtonmail.co.uk or call us on 01283 245032.
Swadlincote mother and daughter team open their own salon... with a twist
A mother and daughter from Woodville have teamed up and opened their own hair and beauty salon in Swadlincote.
Donna Bailey, 43, used to own a salon of her own before she left to have children. She has decided that now is the right time to make a return to the beauty world, and this time daughter Aimee, 22, is alongside her.
Molson Coors vessels which brought Burton roads to a standstill now in working order
Three new 30 tonne fermentation vessels which brought Burton roads to a standstill during their transportation have now been installed as part of a brewing giant’s £100 million investment programme.
Molson Coors’ large vessels were treated to a fanfare welcome when they arrived in Burton earlier this summer after the southbound carriageway of the A38 was closed to allow for transport to the factory and passing over the brewers’ Hawkins Lane bridge.
Burton shopping park is now on course for opening after latest proposals are approved
Retail bosses have jumped the final hurdle to bring a new multi-million pound shopping park to Burton.
Burton Shopping Park is now a step closer to opening with detailed plans for the development’s layout and appearance now approved by East Staffordshire Borough Council.
Today's weather forecast set to be a chilly one
You can tell it is October now. Today’s weather is forecast to be cloudy but bright throughout most of the day.
Temperatures started at just 6C and are set to stay in single digits with a maximum of nine degrees by 2pm before it climbs back down.
Cloud will start to spread from the west in the afternoon hiding some of the sun.