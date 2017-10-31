Welcome to the rolling news live blog where you'll find all the latest news and traffic, travel, sport and weather updates for Burton and the surrounding area. If it's happening, you'll hear it here first. If it's happening in the wider world and we think you'll be interested, this is where you will find it. We will keep you up to date on all you need to know.
We're hoping you can be our eyes and ears in your own communities so if you spot something going on you can email one of our reporters at editorial@burtonmail.co.uk or call us on 01283 245032.
Broken down vehicle on M1
Commuters travelling on the M1 southbound this morning should think about taking a new route.
A broken down vehicle has closed a lane between J26 A610 (Nottingham / Eastwood) and J25 A52 Brian Clough Way (Nottingham / Derby), traffic and travel information website Inrix has said.
Slow traffic is being reported.
Police chopper helped chase Swadlincote burglary suspect who fell out of bedroom window
A suspected burglar who led a police chopper on a dramatic chase after falling out of a bedroom window to escape detection led to officers changing their shifts in order to catch him.
In a crimewave which lasted more than a week, two homes and three bars across Swadlincote were targeted by just one man. Two police officers were later assaulted with a wooden stake when they approached the suspect.
Good news for trick or treaters as dry weather predicted
If you are treat or treating tonight then we have some good news.
Weather forecasts have said that today’s weather will be cloudy throughout the day with a patch of sun.
Those taking part in some spooky fun tonight will need to wrap up warm with temperatures dipping to 11C around trick or treat time.
Temperatures will reach a maximum of 14C and a minimum of 8C.