Burton man in court for stealing baby monitors and hair grooming sets
A man has been fined after he was caught stealing baby monitors and hair grooming sets from a Burton shop. He becomes the latest to be dealt with at Cannock Magistrates’ Court:
Bretby man keeps best friend's memory alive after 14 years holding charity darts competitions
A Bretby man teamed up for a fund-raising night with the son of his best friend, 14 years after his death at the age of just 52.
Mick Taylor and Lee Ward first held a charity darts match in 2003 after Lee’s dad, Charlie, died from pneumonia.
Burton and South Derbyshire College student in running for Asian Apprenticeship Awards
A 22-year-old customer service worker fought back from joblessness to put himself in the running for an apprentice of the year accolade at the Asian Apprenticeship Awards.
Moh Akram, who works as a marketing and business assistant at Burton and South Derbyshire College’s business development and marketing team, has been shortlisted in the charity, voluntary organisations and public services category of the awards for his efforts during Level 2 and 3 customer service apprenticeships.
Heavy traffic due to several broken down vehicles
An accident on the M1 is causing heavy traffic.
Traffic information company Inrix says the accident is on the southbound stretch between Junction 26 for Nottingham/Eastwod and Junction 25 for Brian Clough Way.
One lane is currently closed between the two junctions.
Broken down vehicles are also causing problems on a number of slip roads on the M1.
These are at Junction 24A for the A50 southbound and Junction 28 for the A38 northbound.