Banned driver from Swadlincote got behind the wheel THE DAY of his prison release
A Swadlincote man who had been banned from driving got behind the wheel of a car on the day of his release from prison for shoplifting, a court heard.
Leon Tilt, 32, had been one of seven shoplifters who caused a massive spike in Swadlincote town crime figures when they were freed from jail.
Taxpayers pay £104,000 to maintain EMPTY Burton Magistrates' Court
Taxpayers have spent more than £100,000 maintaining an empty historic court building controversially closed last year to save the Government cash, the Burton Mail can reveal.
In the year since Burton Magistrates’ Court closed, a total of £104,000 has been spent on maintenance and security for the Grade II listed building and its extension, which the Government, as owners, are required to do until it is sold.
Cloudy day ahead
Despite the winter months creeping in we are expected to see cloudy weather but with sun shining through for most of the day.
We are starting the day at 8C and this will climb to 12C by 2pm. However, expect temperatures to drop to 6C later in the evening.