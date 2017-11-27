Welcome to the rolling news live blog where you'll find all the latest news and traffic, travel, sport and weather updates for Burton and the surrounding area.
Large police presence report as officers investigate assault
Police are investigating an assault in Newhall, it has been confirmed.
Four police cars and an ambulance were seen parked at an address in Plummer Road, Newhall, on Friday night.
Fears grow for two teenage girls who haven't been seen for four days
Two teenagers have been reported missing and fears are growing for their safety.
Vanesa Magyarova and Vanessa Krokova, who are both from the Normanton area of Derby, have not been seen since Tuesday, November 21. The girls are friends and are believed to be together.
Venesa Magyarova is 13-years-old and was last seen at her home address on Netherclose Street at 8pm on Tuesday.
Crash on A38 at Barton and Walton turn-off causing travel time of 25 minutes
Drivers are being warned to cater in extra time to their journeys this morning after an accident on the A38 Southbound. The incident, which happened between B5016 for Barton / Walton at the turn off and A513 ( Alrewas / Tamworth Turn Off, Alrewas ) is causing congestion on A38 to A5121 at Branston Interchange. The road is partially blocked and there is queueing traffic. Drivers are being advised that there is a travel time of 25 minutes.
Wrap up warm as today's weather will remain cold and breezy
Most people will be waking up to a chilly start this morning but fear not - the day will be mostly dry with some sunshine! There will be a few blustery showers across the northwest of the region, which may become heavy at times. These may spread further southeast in the afternoon but there will be sunshine in-between. Temperatures expected to reach highs of 10C.
Tonight there will be a few showersacross the far west of the region but elsewhere it will be dry with cloud breaks. A frost and icy stretches are possible. Temperatures will dip to 0C.
Crash on M42 at Burton junction causes chaos for Monday morning commuters
Motorists setting off to work this morning are being warned of a number of a problems on the roads which are already wreaking havoc with travel plans.
Drivers on the M42 southbound are being told to expect a travel time of 50 minutes after an early morning accident between Junction 11 A42 for Burton and Junction 10 A5 for Tamworth. One lane is closed resulting in a build-up of slow traffic on the major route.