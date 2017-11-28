Welcome to the rolling news live blog where you'll find all the latest news and traffic, travel, sport and weather updates for Burton and the surrounding area.
Mum inspired to raise awareness of her very own Wonder by new Hollywood film
The mum of a seven-year-old boy born with facial deformities has insisted that “just because he looks different, doesn’t mean he is different”.
She spoke to the Burton Mail as Hollywood prepares to release Wonder, a film about Auggie, a young boy born with facial differences that stopped him from attending school.
Petition calling for Burton MP Andrew Griffiths to resign after Corbyn jibe passes 3,500 signatures
An online petition calling for Burton’s MP to resign has surpassed 3,500 signatures. It comes as a Labour Party communications manager from the town says MP Andrew Griffiths should not stand down despite the petition, but the Tory MP ought to apologise for the heckling incident during the Budget which made national news.
Adam Peaty will vie for BBC Sports Personality of the Year award again
Uttoxeter swimmer Adam Peaty is a contender for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award for the fourth year running.
The 22-year-old is one of 12 in the frame, with the winner announced on December 17.
Temperatures to dip to -3C tonight!
Tuesday looks to be a cold and breezy day with a bit of sunshine on the weather front.
After a frosty start, the region will have a dry and sunny day. However, it will feel cold in a brisk north-westerly wind. The windchill will make it feel a few degrees colder than thermometers and forecasts tell us but temperatures will reach a maximum of 6C.
The evening and night will stay windy and cold and it will be particularly windy over the hills. A frost will form in rural areas and even in some urban ones. Temperatures will dip to -3C.