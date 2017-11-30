Welcome to the rolling news live blog where you'll find all the latest news and traffic, travel, sport and weather updates for Burton and the surrounding area.
If it's happening, you'll hear it here first.
If it's happening in the wider world and we think you'll be interested, this is where you will find it.
We will keep you up to date on all you need to know.
We're hoping you can be our eyes and ears in your own communities so if you spot something going on you can email reporter Rhea Turner at editorial@burtonmail.co.uk or call us on 01283 245032.
A cold end to meteorological autumn
Despite it being a cold day, there will be plenty of late autumnal sunshine across the region. The odd wintry flurry is possible, mainly in the far east and a brisk northerly wind continuing through the day, will make it feel more like freezing. Temperatures will reach highs of 5C.
Tonight will be cold and clear for many, with a widespread sharp frost developing once again. The odd wintry shower is still possible across the far east and temperatures are expected to fall to -3C.
Accident with four lorries closes M1 northbound
Motorists setting off on their morning commute are being warned about disruption on a major route after an incident involving four lorries.
There is currently queuing traffic on the M1 Northbound between J29 A617/A6175 (Chesterfield / Mansfield) and J30 A616/A6135 (Worksop/Sheffield South). A broken down lorry has been hit near J29a while it had stopped in lane one (of four), the road was closed just before 06.30am.
There is a diversion in operation.