Burton's leading bus company Midland Classic is celebrating the re-opening of St Peter's Bridge with an early festive treat - by offering cut-price fares for adults and children.

Midland Classic is offering single bus fares of £1 for adults and 50p for children on journeys taken anytime, anywhere this weekend.

It follows the early completion of St Peter's Bridge on Friday, November 10 which saw it re-opening three weeks ahead of the original schedule.

The bridge had been closed since August 29 while urgent repairs were taking place to replace rusted bearings.

Single £1 journeys to Burton are available from:

Ashby

Lichfield

Newhall

Sutton Coldfield

Swadlincote

Uttoxeter

Temporary timetables will return to normal on all routes apart from route two which has minor changes to journeys between Edge Hill and Burton.

Midland Classic operations manager Michael Cartwright, said: "Celebrate the reopening of St Peter's Bridge and the annual switch-on of the annual Christmas Lights in Burton with us.

"We're making bus travel even easier - leave the car at home and travel by bus for just £1 single for adults and 50p single for children on Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 November 2017.

"We have a range of multi-journey saver tickets to suit everyone at great value for money prices.

"It's time to get on board and save big time!"

Midland Classic has a network of regular bus services across the East Staffordshire, North West Leicestershire, South Derbyshire, Lichfield and Sutton Coldfield areas.

Students must bring ID in order to travel on a children's fare this Saturday, November 18 and Sunday, November 19.

To find out more information about Midland Classic bus services and fare offers call the customer helpline on 01283 500228 or email info@midlandclassic.com .