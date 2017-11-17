Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 49-year-old man is the last of 11 men to be convicted of violent disorder at a large-scale disturbance in Burton.

Michael Whittingham, of Alfred Street, Stoke-on-Trent, has been found guilty on Friday, November 17, by a jury at Stafford Crown Court of violent disorder.

This follows a large-scale disturbance inside The Locomotive bar, in Station Street, just after 4.45pm on Saturday, July 16, 2016.

A group of men were fighting and damage was caused to fixtures and fittings inside the venue.

The disorder occurred shortly after a pre-season friendly between Burton Albion and Stoke City Football Club.

DS Garry Jackson, who lead the investigation said: "Such violence will not be tolerated in our communities and we welcome the jury's verdict. Anyone who participates in such violent behaviour should expect us to take positive action and use the full force of the law where we can."

At previous hearings 10 men pleaded guilty to violent disorder. They were:

Andrew Campbell, 39, of Woodshutts Street, Talke, Stoke-on-Trent.

Sam Brammer, 29, of Gower Road, Stone.

Shaun Flannaghan, 42, of Gower Road, Stone.

Nicholas Moorhouse, 31, of Stone Road, Stoke-on-Trent.

Jason Wood, 47, of Dominic Street, Stoke-on-Trent.

Leon Yewdell, 33, of Smithpool Road, Stoke-on-Trent.

Philip Divers, 47, of Broomfield Close, Stone.

John Eenkhoorn, 48, of Priorfield Close, Stoke-on-Trent.

Joseph Fagan, 57, of Drubbery Lane, Stoke-on-Trent.

Noel Edwards, 43, of Ash Tree Rise, Stone.

The 11 men will be sentenced at Stafford Crown Court on December 8, 2017.