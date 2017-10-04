A 50-strong gang in a Burton village is leaving many residents terrified for their safety amid reports of intimidation, assault, excessive drinking and litter problems.

Police officers are joining forces with councillors to tackle anti-social behaviour in Winshill, which residents say has left them afraid and unsafe.

A working group has now been set up by Staffordshire County Councillor Conor Wileman following a string of complaints from residents.

Ian North, chairman of Winshill Parish Council, said: "At our last two meetings it has been noticed that there has been an increase in anti-social behaviour with vandalism to play equipment and trees in Wheatley Lane Recreation Ground and the Dale Brook.

"As well as lots of littering and drinking there have been assaults on people in Winshill and gangs of more than 50 people are intimidating residents.

"We have also had targeted attacks on the allotment scheme by the neighbourhood resource centre where pumpkins have been removed, trashed and thrown around. It is just mindless vandalism and it cannot go on.

"We are taking it very seriously and the working group will look at this in more detail. We are getting really concerning reports of quite serious anti-social behaviour; we want to fully understand the impact and address it so we are working in partnership to understand gang culture and manage the reputation of Winshill.

"We don't understand what is triggering these crimes but if we don’t do something there will be a serious incident and it will be too late.

"We don't want this to escalate so hopefully this plan will address the issues residents are facing. What we do know is that anti-social behaviour is definitely on the increase and residents are saying they feel extremely intimidated and vulnerable. We have no choice but to do something about it."

Mr North also urged people to report any incidents to the police.

He said: "Police say that there are low levels of crime being reported but what we are hearing from the community is that that is not the case .There seems to be an issue where people are not reporting things and this has to change if we want to stop these crimes from happening."

Councillor Wileman, who is heading up the group which also includes Staffordshire police, members of the parish council, East Staffordshire Borough Councillors and Staffordshire County Council, said safety of residents was of the utmost importance.

He said: "It has been brought to my attention that incidences of anti-social behaviour have increased, in particular around parks and open space. Some reports indicate behaviour of a more serious nature.

"The police are aware of this and I have suggested we need a co-ordinated approach including local councils to ensure we utilise every available power to stop this behaviour in its tracks.

"It is incredibly important that Winshill is a place where residents feel safe and therefore it is incumbent on local councillors to do what we can to prevent such behaviour in the local area.

"Please do remain vigilant and if you need to report any anti-social behaviour please ring the police on 101. If a criminal activity is in progress, ring 999."

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk