Pupils at William Shrewsbury Primary School will be dedicating an entire day to celebrate the 60s and to mark 50 years since the school opened in 1967.

On Friday, October 20, staff and pupils at the school will be showing up wearing their finest drainpipe jeans and capri pants as they turn back the clock and celebrate the swinging sixties.

Bernadette Hunter, head teacher of the Stretton school, said the children had been busy working towards making the day one to remember.

She said: "The kids have been busy learning Congratulations by Cliff Richard and The Beatles' All You Need Is Love. They've been doing projects all around pop art and records to learn more about the time."

Also on the day, a time capsule will be buried in the grounds of the school, containing items which represent what the school is like today, chosen by members of the student council.

Included in the time capsule will be a school tie, the school badge, a memory stick with photos on it, pictures, writing and school dinner menus.

The time capsule will be buried in a ceremony which will also see five new oak trees planted in the grounds, one for every century the school has been in Church Road, Stretton.

Mrs Hunter continued to say: "Weather permitting, and I'm not sure if this will come off or not, but we would quite like to get all the pupils and teachers out onto the field and standing in the shape of a number 50, but I’m not certain how realistic that might be!"

