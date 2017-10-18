An accident on the A38 southbound is causing problems for motorists this morning.

The incident which happened near the B5016 for the Barton and Walton-on-Trent turn off, has resulted in traffic build up and congestion around the A5121 for Branston Interchange. The road is partially blocked and it is not yet known if anyone is injured.

The accidents is also causing disruption to Dallow Street and Belvedere Road and travel time is estimated at 20 minutes.

Elsewhere on the roads this morning, drivers are being warned of the usual delays in Burton’s town centre due to the closure of St Peter’s Bridge.

There is currently slow moving traffic on the A511 Ashby Road Westbound at the A444 for Stapenhill Road.

The A444 Stapenhill Road Northbound is also backed up with queuing traffic between the A5189 St Peter’s Bridge and Main Street and A511 Ashby Road.

Traffic is moving well at Horninglow Road and Bridge Street between Derby Street and Stapenhill Road after earlier problems.