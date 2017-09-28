A Midlands building business is holding an advice session in Burton this weekend to help advise house hunters who are eager to learn more about the Government-backed Help to Buy scheme.

Persimmon Homes North Midlands, is holding the information event at its canalside development in Princess Way, Stretton on Saturday, September 30, and Sunday, October 1, starting at 11am on both days.

The main focus of the event is about two schemes: Help to Buy and Home Change.

Help to Buy is a scheme which was set up by the Government to help people take their first steps to buy their own home, and involves loaning the buyer up to 20 per cent of the cost of a newly built home, which is interest and repayment-free for five years.

Home Change, meanwhile, is Persimmon Homes' own scheme, which is designed to take the hassle out of moving home. It breaks down selling a home into three steps, the first to agree a marketing price, the second to find a buyer, and then the third to let Persimmon Homes manage the sale.

Nadine O'Dowd, sales director for Persimmon Homes North Midlands, said: "First-time buyers find Help to Buy especially useful to take that first step onto the property ladder, as many of them fear they will never raise a huge deposit.

"People can so easily become trapped in the rental market, paying out large monthly amounts that leave little scope to raise the deposit they need to buy their own home. Buyers reserving certain plots could be in for Christmas too.

"Under Home Change, which can be used in conjunction with Help to Buy, we use all our expertise and contacts to help sell our buyer’s current home. We will arrange the valuations, agree a price and then market the property on their behalf.

"There are no estate agent fees or headaches – everything is taken care of. Our sales advisors will be on hand throughout the event to give people any information they need."

Financial advisers will be on hand at the event to discuss the two schemes.