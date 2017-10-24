Christmas has come early for parents in Burton and South Derbyshire this year after Aldi unveiled a new range of wooden toys in the run-up to the festive period.

The supermarket chain describes the range as a 'nostalgic collection of great-value wooden toys' including everything from a classic dolls house to a theatre.

It has also tapped into the unicorn craze by introducing a trendy wooden rocking unicorn, priced £27.99 and billed as 'a modern twist on the original'.

Suitable for ages two and over, it comes with its own sound effects by squeezing the ear.

This rocking unicorn is expected to be a hit with little ones this Christmas

Prices start from £9.99 for kitchen sets and accessories and go up to £79.99 for the premium wooden kitchen, while the playshop and theatre (£34.99), offers two great role plays in one.

On one side, the play shop features two shelves with storage trays to show off produce, including a starter set of three fruits and three vegetables.

Wannabe grocers can use the mini blackboard to showcase their prices and promotions.

On the other side is a theatre featuring a red stage curtain and a large blackboard, perfect for listing their plays and performances.

The quality FSC certified wooden toy line-up will be in stores and online from Thursday, October 26 as part of the Aldi special buys offers, but customers will be able to pre-order from October 19.

Items included in the range are...

Wooden Rocking Unicorn (£27.99)

Wooden Rocking Horse (£27.99)

Wooden Doll’s House (£29.99)

There will be lots of little girls happy with this dolls house

Wooden Doll’s House Furniture (£12.99)

Large Wooden Kitchen (£29.99)

Kitchen Sets and Accessories (from £9.99 - £12.99)

What more could little ones want from under the tree than this treat?

Wooden Railway (£14.99) and Road Sets (£14.99)

Wooden Work Bench and Tools (£34.99)

Little boys and girls will have all the tools for the trade with this set

Wooden Playshop/Theatre (£34.99)

Premium Wooden Kitchen (£79.99)

Premium Kitchen Accessories (£9.99)

The kids will be entertained for hours with this lovely play kitchen

Large Wooden Kitchen (£29.99), available in grey or pink