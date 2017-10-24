The video will start in 8 Cancel

Christmas has come early for parents in Burton and South Derbyshire this year after Aldi unveiled a new range of wooden toys in the run-up to the festive period.

The supermarket chain describes the range as a 'nostalgic collection of great-value wooden toys' including everything from a classic dolls house to a theatre.

It has also tapped into the unicorn craze by introducing a trendy wooden rocking unicorn, priced £27.99 and billed as 'a modern twist on the original'.

Suitable for ages two and over, it comes with its own sound effects by squeezing the ear.

Prices start from £9.99 for kitchen sets and accessories and go up to £79.99 for the premium wooden kitchen, while the playshop and theatre (£34.99), offers two great role plays in one.

On one side, the play shop features two shelves with storage trays to show off produce, including a starter set of three fruits and three vegetables.

Wannabe grocers can use the mini blackboard to showcase their prices and promotions.

On the other side is a theatre featuring a red stage curtain and a large blackboard, perfect for listing their plays and performances.

The quality FSC certified wooden toy line-up will be in stores and online from Thursday, October 26 as part of the Aldi special buys offers, but customers will be able to pre-order from October 19.

Items included in the range are...

Wooden Rocking Unicorn (£27.99)

Wooden Rocking Horse (£27.99)

Wooden Doll’s House (£29.99)

Wooden Doll’s House Furniture (£12.99)

Large Wooden Kitchen (£29.99)

Kitchen Sets and Accessories (from £9.99 - £12.99)

Wooden Railway (£14.99) and Road Sets (£14.99)

Wooden Work Bench and Tools (£34.99)

Wooden Playshop/Theatre (£34.99)

Premium Wooden Kitchen (£79.99)

Premium Kitchen Accessories (£9.99)

Large Wooden Kitchen (£29.99), available in grey or pink