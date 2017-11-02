Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There is a heavy police presence at Aldi in Coalville today after a cash machine raid took place this morning.

Two police cars and officers were spotted outside the store in Adcock Road, off Thornborough Road, in Leicestershire while a Range Rover has also been cordoned off by police at the store.

Detectives have confirmed that cash was stolen from an ATM after suspects broke into the Aldi supermarket before forcing open the ATM and removing cassettes containing money from inside, shortly before 5.50am.

Significant damage was caused to the premises during the incident and a cordon currently remains in place at the scene.

Detective Sergeant Jim Hatton said: "The investigation is in its early stages and we are carrying out any initial enquiries at the scene.

"We believe the suspects made off in a vehicle and we would like to appeal to anyone who has any information about this vehicle to contact us.

"Alternatively if you have any information about the police responsible or have come across any of the cassettes discarded nearby, please let us know."

Leicestershire Police's statement also said: "Anyone who may have information is urged to call 101 quoting incident 52 of November 2. If you have information in response to this appeal please contact us on 101.

"You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Your personal details won’t be taken, information isn't traced or recorded and you will not be required to go to court."

The force is investigating 19 ATM raids that have taken place in the county in the last 18 months.

