Ale-lovers in Burton will get the chance to speak to a professional when the National Brewery Centre hosts a 'Meet The Brewer' evening later this week.

The event will be held on Thursday, September 28, at the Horninglow Street venue and visitors will be able to speak to one of Burton's most historical brewery teams.

Also attending the event will be Steve Wellington, one of Burton's most popular Master Brewers, who has been in the business for the past 53 years.

The free night out offers a full range of classical cask ales to sample, discounted offers on the brewery’s entire heritage range and exclusive news regarding the Bill Tidy series.

Light snacks will be available for visitors and the brewery hopes to launch a brand new beer on the night as well.

The event will run from 6pm until 8pm. More information can be found by calling 01283 532880.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk