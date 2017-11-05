Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dozens of new grassroots football teams are set to be kick-started in Staffordshire thanks to a £133,500 investment from the Football Association.

A total of 89 new teams will be created from funds pledged through the 'Grow the Game' grants project.

As well as the new teams, the grant will provide funding for 162 volunteer coaches to receive training to be able to coach the respective sides, so they can deliver both age and ability appropriate coaching.

The scheme, first launched in 2010, has given 161,285 footballers the chance to play the sport regularly, according to the FA, involving 2,159 teams.

Kevin Staples, the head of strategy and investment at the FA in Staffordshire said: "The Staffordshire FA is fully supportive of all clubs who are looking to grow and provide sustainable football opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds.

"We are keen to ensure that investment continues to come to Staffordshire to continue the excellent work clubs do each year and provide ongoing support to ensure the quality of these opportunities continues to grow.

"We are pleased that the FA and football foundation have been able to once again support Staffordshire Football and help clubs to increase football activity in their community."

The Grow the Game scheme is designed to try and increase the participation of people in the sport at the very lowest levels of the game, with grants of £1,500 available for each new team created.

Kelly Simmons MBE, the director of participation and development at the FA said: "Grow the Game not only allows us to focus on helping groups within the grassroots game, but also unearth brand new teams who want to kick a ball and increase participation levels as a result.

"The proposition of 89 new teams and 162 new coaches across the Staffordshire area is extremely encouraging and this investment, which is provided by the FA and delivered by the football foundation."

Funding from the scheme can help clubs pay for coaching courses, league costs, fees for referees, first aid kits, football kits and equipment.

