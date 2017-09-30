A Tutbury pub landlady is aiming to raise funds to help Alzheimer's victims - by urging local businesses to donate old £1 coins before they become illegal tender.

Alzheimer's Research UK is calling for generous people across Burton and South Derbyshire to donate the coins into special designated buckets instead of trading them in at banks.

Landlady of The Leopard in Tutbury, Karen McLean, has been a long-time supporter of the charity and held a fund-raising quiz at the pub during the summer.

Now, she is hoping to encourage her fellow businessmen and women to get involved and display a donation bucket until the October 15 deadline.

She said: "Old £1 coins can't be spent after October 15 anyway, so this is a perfect way to put your pounds to good use. By donating your old £1 coins, you’ll be supporting Alzheimer's Research UK's mission to bring about life-changing dementia treatment."

Regional fund-raising officer from Alzheimer's Research UK, Zoe Baggott, said: "Don't let your old £1 coins get lost to history – invest them in the future instead.

"By holding a collection and donating the coins you will help Alzheimer's Research UK power world-class studies focusing on diagnosis, prevention, treatments and ultimately a cure for dementia."

Anybody interested in organising a collection of the old £1 coins can contact Zoe Baggott on 07469 852501 or contact zoe.baggott@alzheimersresearchuk.org .

The old round pounds will be collected by Alzheimer's UK until Monday, October 9, just six days before the final cut-off for when the coins are valid.

The new, 12-sided version of the coin was launched on March 28, 2017.

Treasury minister, Andrew Jones said businesses should make sure that the autumn deadline is met.

Mr Jones said: "There has been a fantastic effort from both the public and businesses in returning more than one billion old round pounds, and I thank everybody involved in this process so far."

After October 15, cashiers and shopkeepers won't be able to accept or hand out the old version of the coins, as they will no longer be legal tender.

The new £1 coin was launched as part of the Royal Mint's efforts to cut back on counterfeits. In January, as many as 50 million fake round pounds were recorded as being in circulation. In a recent statement, the Royal Mint revealed that no new £1 coins had been forged so far, to its knowledge.

Adam Lawrence, the chief executive of the Royal Mint has said: "It's been designed to be fit for the future, using security features that aim to safeguard our currency, and currencies around the world, for years to come.

"Staying ahead of sophisticated counterfeits remains a constant challenge and this coin helps in that battle."

Baroness Neville Rolfe, the commercial secretary to the treasury added: "Our message is clear, if you have a round one pound coin sitting at home or in your wallet, you need to spend it or return it to the bank before October 15."

So what happens after October 15?

After October 15, businesses can refuse to accept the old £1 coin, but most high street banks, building societies and post offices will still accept them, providing customers hold an account with them.

Some of those returned by the public will be melted down and used to make the new version.

Can you swap your round pound after the cut-off date?

Whether you're heading to the shops to spend them, swapping them out or donating them to Alzheimer's Research UK, after October 15, they are gone. But we are sure that there is plenty of you who will either forget, or find one after the deadline, and this is what you should do.

Take your coins to your local post office branch to have them exchanged for the new ones.

Alternatively, head to a nearby bank or building society and deposit the amount into a savings account. You can do this as early as now, or after October 15.

