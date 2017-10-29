Ambulance services in Burton and South Derbyshire have welcomed new laws imposing tougher sentences on thugs who carry out physical or verbal attacks on emergency workers.

The Assault on Emergency Workers (Offences) Bill was brought forward by Labour MP Chris Bryant but received backing from the Government, following a rise in attacks on emergency services staff.

The assaults which have been labelled a "national disgrace" by the MP include a number of cases in Burton such as a Newhall man jailed for an attack on paramedics and an Ellistown man who assaulted three paramedics from Swadlincote, by shouting racist abuse, grasping one of them in a headlock and "donkey-kicking" another out of the ambulance doors.

The law, which will double the maximum sentence for common assault from six months to a year if committed against an emergency worker while they are on duty, has been praised by local ambulance services.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service, called the assaults "completely unacceptable" and said: "We welcome any legislation that will strengthen the protection afforded to our staff. It is completely unacceptable that ambulance staff, who are responding to help people in their hour of need, should have to face violence or verbal abuse.

"Any type of assault against our staff will not be tolerated and we will push for the toughest possible sentence against these people.

"In the past we have had highly trained members of staff who have left the service due to the abuse they have received at the hands of patients; others have spent months off work recovering from the injuries. This denies other members of the public of their life-saving skills, which cannot be right."

East Midlands Ambulance Service, which has also had staff members fall victim to abuse, said it takes a "zero tolerance approach" to any level of abuse.

Mark Ward, assistant local security management specialist at East Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "Our staff work hard every day to deliver the best possible care to the public we serve and do not deserve to be abused or assaulted. We have a zero tolerance approach to any level of abuse or assault against our staff and we will always work with our colleagues in the police to take appropriate action where we can."

The legislation will cover attacks on police, prison officers, custody officers, fire service personnel, search and rescue services and certain healthcare workers including ambulance staff.

The Government also said the legislation would create the power to take blood samples, with consent, from people who have spat at or bitten emergency workers and exposed them to risk of infection.

It also creates a new offence of failing to provide a blood sample without good cause.

Mr Bryant, who presented the bill in the Commons in July, previously said: "The way our emergency workers are treated is a national disgrace.

"They are spat at, punched, attacked or even stabbed whilst they are trying to save other people's lives. We have all seen the horrific images on TV.

"But the shocking fact is that such appalling acts of violence attract no harsher penalty than an attack on an ordinary member of the public - and often no prosecution is brought."

A Government spokesman said: "We owe our brave emergency service workers a debt of gratitude for the courage, commitment and dedication they demonstrate in carrying out their duties.

"This crucial change will send a clear message that we will not tolerate attacks on them, and we will work with Chris Bryant and others to ensure those who are violent face the full force of the law."