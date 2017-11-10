The video will start in 8 Cancel

Pupils at a Burton primary school have paid their respects ahead of Remembrance Sunday this weekend by placing hand-made poppy wreathes on a nearby war memorial.

Students at Anglesey Primary Academy, in Clarence Street, joined deputy head teacher Tom Stockwell for a memorial service as the pupils placed the wreathes at the foot of the Anglesey War Memorial Stone.

Other pupils from year five and six watched on as quotes from the famous 'For the Fallen' by Laurence Binyon were recited during the touching ceremony today, Friday, November 10.

Two of the area's Royal British Legion standard bearers were also there to pay tribute to the fallen. A member of the Staffordshire Regiment also attended and laid the first wreath.

Following the service, participants visited the Queen's Street community centre to enjoy a cup of tea and biscuits.

To learn more about the Poppy Appeal, visit http://www.britishlegion.org.uk/poppy-appeal-2017/ .