A fresh appeal has been launched to identify a man who may be able to assist with investigations into a police car fire in Overseal.

Derbyshire police say the man is believed to have knocked on the doors of homes of residents, to warn them about a fire, around the time that a police car was set alight in Burton Road.

The incident happened at 3.30am on Sunday, November 5.

A spokesman said that the man is described as Asian.

If you have any information, or can help us identify this man please call DC Pete Matthewman on 101, quoting reference number 17000479328.

You can send the officer a message online by visiting www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us .

Members of the public can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The Peugeot 308 patrol car was destroyed in the fire, with the area examined by police dogs and forensics officers the following morning.

A man has been charged with arson and was due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, November 8.