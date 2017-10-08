A Scropton butchers is taking training to a "trailblazing" new level as it becomes the first business to offer a cutting edge new apprenticeship.

Faccenda foods, which is based at Holly Bank, has become the first poultry processor to offer the new level two butchery apprenticeship at its turkey processing site.

Enthusiastic apprentices will get the chance to understand the different cuts, joints, muscles and by-products of meat. They will learn about storage, stock control and the safe movement of poultry and understanding how to minimise waste and predictive costing of products.

They will also develop practical skills, including learning to use a range of knives and other tools, producing poultry products to specification and high standards, and maintaining a quality environment, as part of the Government's shake up of the schemes, which will see 'trailblazer' apprenticeships aiming to set a new standard for development.

The butchery apprenticeship combines classroom study and practical ‘on the job’ training, with a formal assessment at the end of the programme.

Apprentices are in permanent jobs while they are on the scheme, which will see them paid £8.05 per hour, regardless of age - a rate that is significantly above the typical wage for apprentices starting out.

Kerry Pye, head of HR for Faccenda's turkey division, said it is a business where "our people make the difference".

She said: "Having accredited training and development on tap is a logical step for us. Skills like butchery are really important, particularly in the turkey business, as so much of the work is done by hand, so we are delighted to be the first poultry business to offer this programme.

"Offering apprenticeships like this is great for our people and our business. We can offer fantastic opportunities to people who want to develop, and our business benefits from highly skilled and experienced individuals."

A pilot programme started in July and further groups are planned for early 2018 as part of a company wide initiative to increase the number of apprenticeships offered across the business.

To support this, Faccenda has also established itself as an "employer-provider" under the new apprenticeship regime, which means it is able to provide in-house training and development that meets accredited standards and contributes towards a formal apprenticeship qualification.

