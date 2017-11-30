Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Armed officers will be taking to the streets of Derbyshire towns during Christmas and New Year in a bid to reassure residents and protect them from terrorist attacks.

Derbyshire Police will introduce the measures from Friday, December 1, after strong public support prompted them to take extra precautions to make everyone feel safer during the festive season.

This is the first time the force has chosen to put its armed officers on open patrol during the festive period, which will put it in line with other forces across the East Midlands.

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Haward said the Armed Response Unit conducted a poll on its Twitter account in September, which received 2,280 responses. Ninety per cent of those who responded said they would be happy to see armed police patrolling busy areas such as shopping centres and markets, while six per cent said they wouldn’t be happy. The remaining four per cent of respondents were unsure.

Mr Haward said: "Consultation with our communities has suggested widespread support for overt armed foot patrols at this busy time of year.

"Over the past 12 to 18 months events across the UK and Europe have understandably raised fear and we hope the patrols will make people feel safe and show them that we are prepared.

"The threat has changed from what was 18 months ago - some sort of planned and organised attack - to what we have seen this year, which has been more and more a lone wolf style attack.

"They have been unplanned and unpredictable with no way of knowing ahead of them. There is a heightened fear and tension.

"These are routine patrols and are not because of a piece of intelligence. We will keep this under review over the Christmas period.

"I doubt they will become routine - this is a period of time when there will be increased footfall in the run-up to Christmas and New Year."

The country has been rocked by attacks this year including the Manchester Arena bombing in May when 23 people were killed and more than 500 were injured.

In March, more than 50 people were injured and four were killed in the Westminster 4x4 attack when a terrorist drove into pedestrians then stabbed to death a police officer.

And in June, three terrorists in a hired van ploughed into pedestrians at London Bridge before stabbing people in pubs and bars, killing seven and injuring 48.

Mr Haward, who is responsible for the Operational Support team which includes the armed response unit, said it had been a tough decision to make.

He said: "It is not a decision I have taken likely. I would prefer not to put them on routine patrols but this is the threat we have. This is part of a menu of tactics. They are there to protect the public."

He said they would be at key locations where there are expected to be large numbers of people.

He added: "They will be in mostly crowded places. But that does not rule out there being armed foot patrols in other areas. I would say to the public please don't be surprised if you see them. The locations will be spread out."

Mr Haward said the officers would be on patrol but will remain near to their vehicles, should they be needed to attend an incident.

He added: "People should not be alarmed by the officers, who will be happy to talk if they are not dealing with an incident. Please feel free to approach them and speak to them about their role.

"They are normal British cops who just happen to carry a gun. They will remain in close proximity to their vehicles in case they are called to the incidents they get called to. They will be calm if an incident does happen when they return to their vehicle to deal with the incident."

Timeline of UK terror attacks in 2017

March 22

Six people, including the attacker, died and 50 people were injured in a terror attack near the Houses of Parliament. Khalid Masood mounted the pavement in a hired car and drove into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge. He then ran towards Parliament and stabbed a police officer to death before being shot dead by officers.

May 22

An attack in Manchester left 22 people dead and 59 injured after a male suicide bomber targeted children and young adults at the end of a concert at the Manchester Arena by US singer Ariana Grande. The bomber, Salman Ramadan Abedi, 22, was born in Manchester to Libyan parents.

June 3

An attack in London left seven people dead and 48 injured. A white van hit pedestrians on London Bridge before three men got out of the vehicle and began stabbing people in nearby Borough Market. The suspects were shot dead by police minutes later.

June 19

A group of Muslim worshippers were hit when a van mounted the pavement and drove into them in Finsbury Park. The attack happened during the holy month of Ramadan after 00:00 BST, when many people were in the area attending evening prayers. One man, who had fallen ill before the attack, died and nine other people were treated in hospital. A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences.