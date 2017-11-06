The video will start in 8 Cancel

Detectives are hunting arsonists who set fire to a police car while it was parked in a South Derbyshire village on bonfire night.

The car was left burnt out after the fire at the weekend in Burton Road, Overseal, on Sunday, November 5.

Derbyshire police are now investigating after fire crews determined the blaze had been started deliberately.

A police spokesman said the Peugeot 308 vehicle had been parked in Burton Road after officers were dealing with an incident after concerns were raised about a nearby resident. They were patrolling the area and while the car was parked it was set alight at around 3.30am.

A dark grey Ford Focus, which was seen parked next to the nearby Co-op shop, was seen to speed off towards the A42 at around the time of the fire, said a police spokesman.

Anyone who was walking or travelling down that road at around the time saw anything suspicious, or the Ford Focus, is being urged to call DC Pete Matthewman on 101 quoting reference 17000479328.

DC Pete Matthewman said: "I want to hear from anyone who was travelling down Burton Road at the time and has dashboard camera footage. Residents with private CCTV are also asked to make contact."

Messages can be sent to an officer online by visiting the Contact Us section of the police website, www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.