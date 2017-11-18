The video will start in 8 Cancel

An Ashby man has admitted trying to arrange to meet a 14-year-old girl for sex.

Christopher Smith pleaded guilty to the offence, which took place in Hilton on November 16, 2016, when he appeared at Derby Crown Court.

The 25-year-old, of Marlborough Way, Ashby, also admitted to three counts of making indecent images of children between January 1, 2016 and January 1, 2017.

They related to 14 moving or still images of the most serious category A type, 36 category B and 30 category C and the offences also took place in Hilton.

Justin Ablott, for Smith, successfully applied for an adjournment so that a pre-sentence report could be prepared with the assistance of the probation service.

Judge Peter Cooke adjourned the case to December 6, when Smith is scheduled to be sentenced.

He handed him bail on the condition that he has no unsupervised contact with anyone aged under 18.