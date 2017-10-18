A lorry driver from Ashby has left her job after a 13-year stint to turn her dream of becoming a fitness instructor into reality.

Claire Currie, 46, decided to go against the grain and take up the job when she passed her licence tests to drive a lorry in 2003. She then found herself the only woman driving for fuel company Texaco in the UK before going on to drive hazardous goods.

The former lorry driver said she had relished the unpredictability of the job, especially when making deliveries.

She said: "The best part was the complete shock on people's faces, especially when I was a fuel tanker driver. The shock on their faces when I got out of the truck! They would always be expecting a man.

"It's quite unusual when the spotlight is on you. We're in a total man's world and they're just waiting for you to slip up, so there's quite a lot of stress involved.

"Becoming a fuel tanker driver was my greatest achievement. It was something I wanted to do before I even passed my test, I always knew it was going to be my aim goal. I always had it in my sights and I worked hard at what I was doing."

It was only until Claire joined up to a local dance fitness class that she realised her sights were set on another career path. After leaving her job as a lorry driver in 2015, Claire became a bouncer for pubs and clubs in Burton and South Derbyshire, whilst taking up fitness classes at BhangraBlaze.

Four months after signing up to the weekly Bollywood dance classes, Claire's instructor suggested she became an instructor herself.

Claire's BhangraBlaze, which has been operating since April, operates four classes a week in Burton and Moira.

Claire said: "I always wanted to go down that avenue in some respects, and I just wanted a change after 13 years.

"I knew a lot about health and I just thought, this is it – I'm not getting any younger. You only get one chance in life, I'm going to go for it, it'll be all or nothing with me."

Claire said she didn't want to fit her training around her job as a bouncer, so committed to full-time teaching once she started classes in April and gave up her job.

She said: "I am enjoying the teaching and meeting all the different people and having a positive impact on them. I love hearing their feedback on classes and how much they love and enjoy it and it gives them a break away from all the stress of life for an hour.

"No matter what hard day they've had, they always feel a lot better and that's nice for me. They've been with me for a really long time and that's what we’re trying to achieve."

For more information about Claire's BhangraBlaze, visit here.