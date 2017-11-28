The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have released an image of people they want to speak in connection with an assault on a PCSO, which left her with a dislocated elbow.

The Derbyshire police community support officer was pushed to the ground after she challenged a group of youths.

It happened as she was on patrol at the Swadlincote Christmas lights switch on at around 7pm on Friday, November 24.

The officer thought she could smell cannabis and went down an alleyway off High Street to investigate, where she came across some youths.

She challenged them and was pushed to the ground and the group ran away.

She suffered a dislocated elbow and was taken to hospital for treatment to her injuries.

Witnesses or anyone who thinks they have any information should call Derbyshire Constabulary on the non-emergency 101 number quoting reference 17000513514.

You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.