The Bannatyne Group, which operates a spa and health club in Burton, has announced a £50 million investment programme for the next three years.

As the group approaches its 20-year anniversary, the investment will see technology and equipment updated, with a fresh, contemporary design for the 69 clubs and spas in the UK, including the one in St Peter's Retail Park, in Wellington Road, Burton.

The investment will be implemented over the next three years, and will include the opening of new locations, the addition of new spa facilities to existing health clubs and the introduction of new pioneering training equipment.

Bannatyne Group chairman Alan Jackson said: "The company's performance in terms of growing membership and profits has given the board confidence to embark upon a significant programme of investment.

"The result is already a premium health club operator delivering consistently high quality for its members at a mid-market price together with solid returns for its shareholders.

"The programme reflects the forward thinking of an expert management team, which is aware of technological advances and the expectations of our members."

As well as the improvements, there will also be new training zones added at health clubs, more third party investments, in terms of training techniques in existing centres, and a redesign of the layout and décor of many clubs and spas.

Bannatyne Group chief executive Justin Musgrove said: "Throughout this investment programme, we will install 10,000 items of new equipment, refurbish 850,000 square feet of property and bring members the most dynamic health club experience available in the UK.

"New technology is already giving many members access to information about their fitness training, it will be extended further with some pioneering initiatives coming in the months ahead.

"Our acquisition programme is also on track to deliver new facilities to the group, helping us to offer our services to more new members around mainland UK."