Tasty recipes have been put together in a mouth-watering new calendar - all in the name of charity.

Residents of Barton under Needwood and patrons of the village's The Red Lion pub have produced a charity calendar called "B-U-N in the oven"in aid of the St Giles Hospice.

Business sponsors from the area covered the printing costs of the initial print run, meaning that each calendar sold makes for 100 per cent profit for the charity.

The calendar is selling at £10 and comes in the form of a 13-month A3 -sized wall hanging organiser. Each month has an image of the month's dish, a written recipe and a monthly planner.

A spokesman said: "Red Lion patrons supplied us with a recipe and produced the finished article also to be photographed. We then put this together to make each calendar page a recipe page also.

"It's just like a recipe book but in calendar form, providing a delicious journey throughout the year."

Calendars are available at the Red Lion, in Main Street, and at various pop up points in the village.

What is St Giles Hospice?

St Giles Hospice is a registered charity founded in 1983 by the Reverend Paul Brothwell to improve the care of local people dying with cancer. Over time it has responded to the needs of others in our community whose illnesses may not be curable such as motor neurone disease, heart failure, MS and respiratory disease. Staff also offer support for families and helpers.

The dedicated team provides individually-tailored care either at the hospice or in patients’ own homes across our communities.

The range of specialist services is provided free of charge to those who need it. Although St Giles receives some funding from the Government, it relies heavily on donations and fund-raising.

