A breast care unit providing vital care for sick Burton and South Derbyshire residents received a £3,000 cash boost from Barton-under-Needwood's Women's Institute.

The money was raised during a champagne breakfast at the Bulls Head in Sudbury. The event was followed by a raffle and auction featuring guest auctioneer Charles Hanson, of Hansons Auctioneers in Etwall.

The cheque was presented by Penny Carthy, president of Barton WI, along with members Jan Gibson and Jackie Hopkins. Penny said: "Nurse Lisa told us that the money would be used to make the unit a more inviting and relaxing place for the patients so the fund-raiser was very worthwhile."