A Burton woman has warned of an 'epidemic' of bike thefts after thieves stole two of her father's bikes within six weeks - with offences almost doubling in the last year.

Charles Pogson, 57, had his bike stolen after locking it up at the racks outside Sainsburys in Union Street, Burton.

Mr Pogson has cataracts and is currently awaiting eye surgery. Although legally safe to drive, he feels much more comfortable on his bike and cycles to work. His first bike, worth £1,000, was stolen from outside his workplace in Wellington Road.

Daughter Charlotte, 27, took to Facebook the first time her dad's bike was stolen and, unbelievably, received a message from a man that had recently bought the bike for just £50, thinking it was too good to be true.

After carrying out a Google search on the bike, he found Charlotte's post and realised his new purchase had been stolen. She said a second bicycle had now been stolen from his father, a Boardman Hybrid Team.

Miss Pogson said: "This is his transport, but it is also his independence. People need to stop stealing bikes that aren't theirs. It is heartbreaking for some people. I know it is just a possession and it can be replaced, but that isn't the point."

She says that witnesses on the other side of the car park close to the Brewhouse had seen the lock being cut and the bike taken away.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "We were called to reports of a theft of a bicycle from Sainsburys on Union Street in Burton at around 7pm on Wednesday, October 4.

"We are checking local CCTV to see if there are any leads but unfortunately there are no reported witnesses. If you did see anything or know something about this bicycle theft, please call 101 quoting incident number 595 of October 4."

Staffordshire Police confirmed that the number of bike thefts across the Burton area had almost doubled in the last 12 months.

There have been 121 bike thefts in Burton Town and Uxbridge in the last 12 months, compared to 68 in the 12 months previously. Meanwhile in Burton Urban, there have been 55 thefts in the last 12 months, compared to 38 in the 12 months before.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Despite the increase, officers say numbers are still low when compared to other types of crime. Detectives have offered advice to cyclists to help avoid more bikes being stolen in the future.

A spokesman said: "We would advise all bicycle owners to invest in good quality D-locks, to lock them in high-visibility locations and those covered by CCTV and to ensure the bikes are marked so that it is easier for us to identify if a bicycle is stolen."

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk