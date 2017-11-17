Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A bingo player from Burton found that their luck was in when they scooped the Saturday night jackpot at Mecca Burton - bagging a whopping £12,463.

The player, who has chosen to remain anonymous, picked up the national game jackpot just five minutes into the game, having competed with players at 135 other clubs across the UK to secure the prize.

Mecca Burton's lucky winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, has been visiting the Middleway Park Guild Street venue for 27 years but has never scored a huge win until now.

Kim Megilley, manager at Mecca Burton, said: "There was a great atmosphere in the club when one of our longstanding – and popular – regulars managed to win such a huge prize.

"All of the club colleagues are so pleased for our winner and we can't wait to hear what they plan to do with their prize money.

"This win just goes to show that you never know when your luck will be in and when you'll score that all important winning feeling."

To attend a Mecca Club you need to be aged 18 years or over - please bring photo ID to prove you are over 18.