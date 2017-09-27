A 39-year-old man has been banned from the roads after crashing his car into another vehicle, causing injuries.

Dwain Dales, of Tutbury Road, Burton, had been due to appear at Cannock Magistrates' Court charged with driving without due care and attention and without insurance following a collision in Burton, last year. However, Dales failed to turn up and the case was proved in his absence.

The court heard that at 6.53pm on November 15, Dales was driving a BMW 320 along Shobnall Road in the direction of Jennings Way. At this time a Nissan Juke was travelling along Shobnall Road in the same direction ahead of the defendant, the court heard.

However, when the Nissan came to a stop Dales failed to stop in time and crashed into the rear of the car. As a result of the collision slight damage was caused to both vehicles and slight injury was sustained by the occupants of the Nissan.

The court heard that the road surface was in good condition, although it was damp, and the visibility was good.

Further enquiries revealed that Dales did not have insurance. Dales has been fined £660 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £66 victim surcharge.

He was also banned from driving for six months due to his repeat offending, magistrates decided.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk