A Barton bodybuilder could be crowned 'Mr Universe' at the end of this month after qualifying to compete in a prestigious bodybuilding tournament in Germany.

Ashley O'Connell, 21, was recently awarded 'overall winner' in the juniors category of the NAC UK Open British Bodybuilding Championships at Middleton Arena, Manchester.

The win means the bodybuilding star, who trains at Gym Unity in Burton, now qualifies to enter the NAC International Mr Universe competition taking place in Hamburg, Germany, from November 24 until November 26.

If Ashley is successful again, he could be selected to enter the 2018 World Championships in the Philippines next year.

Ashley, who has been training since he was 16, attends the gym at 4am every morning for dedicated workout sessions.

He said: "I was told by loads of people that I should go for it. So after three months of dieting I did. I was crying, I was so emotional. I worked my socks off for it. The feedback they gave me is a big deal in bodybuilding. I could make a career out of this."

Ashley was told by the judges that he has "something special" as it is "very rare" for a junior to win best overall in the competition.

The Bloor Homes bricklayer said he is "very much" looking forward to the competition in Germany and hopes he can take home the title of Mr Universe.

