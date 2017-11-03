Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bomb-making ingredients have been found in the home of a man who worked in a Burton factory, a court has heard.

Munir Mohammed is on trial at the Old Bailey in London alongside co-accused Rowaida El Hassan for ‘planning an Islamic State-style attack on Britain’.

The court has been told that counter-terrorism police raided Mohammed’s flat in Leopold Street and found bomb-making ingredients hidden in a freezer and a drawer in a wardrobe.

Mohammed had two of the three components required to create a high explosive called triacetone triperoxide (TATP) known as "Mother of Satan" - and believed he had the third, prosecutors say.

The explosive was said to be an "extremely sensitive primary high explosive that can be easily detonated by friction, flame or impact."

Alison Morgan, prosecuting, told the jury it was "too sensitive, both during manufacture and as the final explosive product, to have any commercial uses, apart from in solution as a laboratory standard."

When police raided Mohammed's messy shared house in Leopold Street on December 12 last year, they found pillows scattered across his unmade bed.

In the bottom of a wardrobe, at the back of a drawer full of boxer shorts, officers found an unopened 200ml clear brown glass bottle of a solution of a common chemical which had been bought at a local pharmacy on Normanton Road.

In the same drawer was a bottle of Sally Hansen acetone-free nail polish remover "for artificial and sensitive nails".

In a fridge-freezer, with the internal door missing, was an Elan plastic drinks bottle containing 500ml of clear liquid.

Chemical analysis indicated it was a type of acid.

Both liquids were key ingredients for TATP and a different type of varnish remover would have made the third ingredient, the court was told.

Mohammed was seen on CCTV shopping in Asda Spondon during which time Hassan sent him a weblink with an image of a bottle of the first chemical.

It is alleged that Mohammed planned to use a pressure cooker for his bomb and went shopping for one at Ace Discounts in Normanton, four days before his arrest.

Waheed Ahmed, who worked in the shop told the Old Bailey he remembered helping Mohammed and another man who were initially looking at high visibility vests.

"They called me over and said they needed some help and then went on to ask me about pressure cookers.

I was bringing some stock to put up in the shop. They asked, 'Are these the only pressure cookers that you have?' and I said, 'Yes, they are the only ones we have.'"

Charles Bott QC, for Mohammed asked if it was possible they had asked about Pyrex cooking pots

"No," Said Mr Ahmed. "They called me, I went over, they asked me are these the only pressure cookers you have and I said yes."

Hassan's flat in Willesden Lane, North London, was far neater, with a purple, flower-patterned bedspread in the bedroom and a cot in the corner.

An en-suite shower had a baby bath in it and a second bedroom had a miniature basketball hoop with "USA" written on it.

A tidy kitchen had a high chair and on the wall it said "Be Kind, Be Patient", beside a "My Rewards" chart for children.

There were large red silk curtains in the lounge which had a plastic covering on the carpet.

A pack of five 3M disposable facemasks, with four remaining, was found under the kitchen sink along with a container of drain cleaner, which was marked "hazardous chemicals."

The drain cleaner had been bought on Amazon on May 12 2016 and the facemasks from Amazon on August 25, both to be delivered to her home address.

The court had previously heard that Mohammed had been in touch over Facebook with an ISIS commander, using the name Abubakr Kurdi.

Mohammed and Hassan both deny the chemicals were for bomb-making and the case continues.