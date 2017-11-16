Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton's college has been given a reason to celebrate after a visit from Ofsted inspectors found that it had improved on its last inspection.

Burton and South Derbyshire College has been rated as "good" after a visit from Ofsted, after previously being told it "requires improvement".

The team was found to be "good" in all areas including effectiveness of leadership and management, quality of teaching, learning and assessment and the outcomes for the pupils.

The reports states that the reason it was rated "good" was because governors, leaders and managers had taken extensive and effective steps to improve since the last inspection and staff provided students with highly effective additional support.

It also found that the proportion of students achieving their qualifications in 2016 and 2017 was significantly higher than the previous year.

However, the report also states that a "small minority" of teachers do not have high enough expectations of their students and, as a result of changes to how maths and English is delivered, too few apprentices achieve their qualifications within planned timescales.

To improve further, the report says, the team at the school needs to improve teaching, learning and assessment in English and maths to ensure students and apprentices develop these skills successfully.

It also said they should also develop high-quality work experience and supported internship opportunities for all students, teachers should be using information on students' starting points more effectively and provide useful feedback and managers should ensure teachers are skilled in preparing students for assessment and examination.

Ofsted also recommmended governors and leaders should also ensure they continue to monitor and improve poorly performing courses so that all students and apprentices are able to achieve their qualifications.

A spokesman for Burton and South Derbyshire College said: "Here at Burton and South Derbyshire College we recognise the important role our college plays in the local community. Because of this, the views of a wide range of stakeholders, including Ofsted, are really important to us.

"These include our learners and their parents, employers and their workforce and the other public and private sector individuals and organisations that, alongside us, support the economic development of our region.

"Following our disappointing inspection in March 2016 our employees, supported by our governors, have worked incredibly hard to implement the improvements detailed within that report.

"We are therefore very happy that, in our latest inspection, Ofsted recognised the significant progress we have made through the outstanding actual and sustained destinations of our learners, the progress our learners make at Burton and South Derbyshire College, the industry-related skills they develop through us and the fantastic work we do with local, regional, national and international employers helping them increase workforce productivity in a globally competitive marketplace."