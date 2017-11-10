Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A brave Branston cyclist who tackled a 711-mile challenge in memory of his daughter has signed up to sleep rough for one night as part of the YMCA sleep-out.

Ian Leech, 54, cycled to 30 football stadiums in honour of his daughter Mel, with his journey ending at a Burton Albion football match in August.

Mel died of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2008 at the age of 20 and since then Ian, who is the community engagement manager for St Giles Hospice, has raised thousands of pounds for charity in her memory.

Mr Leech raised more than £2,300 from his journey, and will now brave the cold as he sleeps rough for a night at the Pirelli Stadium.

The event, which will take place on Saturday, November 11 in Burton, will give people the chance to sample what sleeping on the streets feels like.

Volunteers will either camp out in the tunnels of the Pirelli Stadium or in the graveyard at St Modwen's Church, in Burton's Market Place.

Mr Leech said that he is not relishing the thought of spending the night in the cold, but knows that it is for a very good cause.

He said: "Unresolved grief is one of the many reasons that people can become homeless. A loved one dies and people's lives can suddenly spiral out of control through no fault of their own.

"We are all different and we all grieve differently. Grief affects the homeless just as much as it does anyone else. It is important we support the homeless at end of life and through bereavement.

"I work as a community engagement manager for St Giles Hospice and we have worked collaboratively with staff at the YMCA on understanding bereavement, so that they can support people in their communities dealing with loss.

"Creating compassionate communities is a core part of the St Giles work and working in partnership with amazing organisations like the YMCA helps the compassionate communities to grow.

"I have decided to take part in this year's sleep-out at the Pirelli Stadium to highlight end of life care and bereavement support of the homeless."

Paul Laffey, chief executive of the YMCA in Burton, has thanked Mr Leech for signing up to the sleep-out, saying: "We are thrilled and very grateful that St Giles Hospice staff are joining us on our annual sleep-out.

"Both charities have developed a close working relationship over the years, and are keen to develop support services for homeless people that are near the end of their lives. Homeless research tells us that the average death of a homeless man is 47 and for a female it's 43.

"That's a sad reality and one both the YMCA and St Giles are keen to address at a local level. By participating in the sleep-out and raising awareness of the complexity that comes with homelessness St Giles are enabling the YMCA to make a difference and support many more vulnerable homeless people."

The Burton Mail is joining the YMCA sleep-out

A Burton Mail reporter will be taking part in the YMCA sleep-out, aiming to raise awareness and funds for the homeless.

One record from last year's event has already been beaten by four-year-old Effie Bowman who has signed up to sleep rough to help raise funds - the previous youngest was a six-year-old.

Burton Mail reporter Ben Waldron will be taking on the sleep-out this year and has paid a visit to the YMCA's Reconnect Centre, in Hawkins Lane, Burton, to find out what to expect in his first ever experience of sleeping on the streets.

With the decision of whether to sleep in a spooky graveyard at St Modwen's, only a week or so after Halloween, or the well-lit tunnels of the Pirelli Stadium, Ben was advised that the stadium may be the best place to try to get some sleep.

Anybody interested in donating to the Burton Mail's contribution to the sleep-out event can visit the online dedicated fund-raising page at http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/BenWaldron2 .

What does the YMCA do?

The YMCA is one of the country's largest charities which helps to support and turn around the lives of those who find themselves homeless.

On a national scale, they supply more than 9,100 beds for those who have fallen on bad times, and have found themselves on the streets, without a home.

The charity says it firmly believes that every young person should have a safe place to stay and actively look to educate and support those who are in danger of getting in trouble.

Not only does the charity attempt to keep young people off the streets, but it also tries to give as much help and guidance as possible to educate those who they come across.

The YMCA has been credited as the largest voluntary sector provider of services in England and Wales which promotes health and wellbeing services.

By providing more than 270 health and wellbeing facilities, ranging from gyms and swimming polls to community halls and outdoor activity centres.

According to the charity, it supports more than 230,000 children and parents each year across the country, by delivering a number of family services including relationship services and nurseries.

