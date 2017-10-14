A man was caught with a home-made cosh, which had nuts attached to an iron bar in a public place. He was arrested and has now appeared in court. his case was among the latest to be heard at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court:

Weapon offence

Almants Libergs, 27, of Burton Road, Branston, was found guilty of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, namely having a threaded iron bar with nuts attached in Uxbridge Street, Burton, on June 10. He also admitted possession of 332 milligrammes of benzodioxol ethylamino pentanone ethylpentylone – a class B drug, in Burton on June 10.

He has been made the subject of a 26-week prison sentence which was suspended for 12 months because it was a serious incident of possession of having a man-made weapon in public and drugs were found in his possession, magistrates decided.

He was ordered to complete 120 hours unpaid work. He must pay £86 court costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

Shoplifting in the town

A woman has admitted shoplifting. Leanne Swift, 26, of Balfour Street, Burton, admitted stealing alcohol worth £151 from Morrisons, in Burton, on August 30. She also admitted failing to attend court on September 18.

Swift has been made the subject of a 12-month conditional discharge. She was also ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

Guilty of assault

A man has been found guilty of assault. Jeffrey Taylor, 28, of Salisbury Drive, Midway, was found guilty of assaulting a man in Midway on April 1. He also admitted failing to attend court on September 6

He has been made the subject of a six-month community order. He was fined £40, ordered to pay £50 compensation and £620 court costs.

Speeding case

A man was caught exceeding the speed limit. Clarke Arnold, 21, of Arliston Drive, Woodville, was found guilty of driving a Volkswagen Golf on the A511 Burton Road, Woodville, on February 23, exceeding the 30mph speed limit by driving at 43mph. He has been fined £440, ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £44 victim surcharge. His licence was endorsed with four penalty points.

Motoring offence

A man was caught speeding. Johnathan Fearn, 45, of Poplar Avenue, Midway, was convicted of driving a Vauxhall Vectra on the A511 Burton Road, Woodville, on April 5, exceeding the 30mph speed limit by driving at 36mph.

He has been fined £220, ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge. His licence endorsed with three penalty points.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk